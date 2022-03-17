Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH) Declares $1.00 Dividend

Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOBH opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. Nobility Homes has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Get Nobility Homes alerts:

Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Nobility Homes had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter.

Nobility Homes, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of manufactured and modular homes through retail sales centers in Florida. It also sells its manufactured homes on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities. The firm is also involved in real properties investment; and provides insurance and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nobility Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobility Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.