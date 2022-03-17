Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Nokia’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

