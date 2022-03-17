Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,468. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

