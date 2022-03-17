Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NDCVF remained flat at $$23.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA designs, sells and delivers integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories in �clude personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The company products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary and Multiprotocol.

