Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.3 days.
OTCMKTS:NDCVF remained flat at $$23.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
