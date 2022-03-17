Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after buying an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,564,000 after purchasing an additional 146,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000,000 after purchasing an additional 711,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

