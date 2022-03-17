Norman Gennaro Sells 7,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $820,820.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00.

ZEN traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $155.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.20. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 1,238.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,069 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $136,036,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $118,690,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,735,000 after purchasing an additional 717,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

