Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $426.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $424.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $405.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $306.85 and a 12-month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

