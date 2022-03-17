NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC set a C$15.50 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.38.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$14.30. 205,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,057. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.65 and a 12-month high of C$14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

