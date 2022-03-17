NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.70 at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

NWH.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC set a C$15.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.38.

NWH.UN stock traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$14.30. 205,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,057. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.65 and a 12-month high of C$14.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

