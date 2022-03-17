NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Cormark

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC set a C$15.50 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

NWH.UN stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 205,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,057. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$12.65 and a one year high of C$14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

