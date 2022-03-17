Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.960-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.82 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVMI. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.63.

NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.04. The stock had a trading volume of 91,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,231. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $80.02 and a 1-year high of $149.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.13.

Nova Measuring Instruments ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 565.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

