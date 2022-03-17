Novacoin (NVC) Market Capitalization Hits $262,708.70

Novacoin (NVC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. Novacoin has a market cap of $262,708.70 and $74.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

