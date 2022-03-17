NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $167,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $261,196.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 689.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.81.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

