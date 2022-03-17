NuCana plc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for NuCana in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.53. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 33,497 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

