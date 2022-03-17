Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Nucor also updated its Q1 guidance to $7.20-7.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.11. 2,845,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $140.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.08.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 31,368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,079,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

