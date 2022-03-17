Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-7.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.35. Nucor also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.300 EPS.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $135.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,845,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,929. Nucor has a 52 week low of $66.92 and a 52 week high of $140.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average is $112.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.08.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

