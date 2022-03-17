Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Sells $67,796.78 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nutanix stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.58. 2,227,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,036. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 26.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

