Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster Sells 12,411 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) COO David Sangster sold 12,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $295,133.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NTNX stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,036. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,210,000 after acquiring an additional 601,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,283 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,155,000 after purchasing an additional 283,965 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,678,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,920,000 after purchasing an additional 367,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,871,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

