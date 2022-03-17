Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Tyler Wall Sells 4,563 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.58. 2,227,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,036. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

