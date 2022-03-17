Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Tyler Wall Sells 4,563 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.58. 2,227,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,036. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.
