Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.
Shares of NTR stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.01. 611,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,269. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.
About Nutrien (Get Rating)
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
