Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.01. 611,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,269. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

