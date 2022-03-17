NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 27,788 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 252.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 528.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $15.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.96. 67,044,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,496,238. The company has a market capitalization of $612.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.72 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.