Nyxoah (NYXH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $37.00.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
