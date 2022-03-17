Oasis Petroleum (OAS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) recently:

3/14/2022 – Oasis Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $157.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Oasis Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $176.00 to $201.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Oasis Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $170.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Oasis Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Oasis Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

OAS traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,138. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $158.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,305,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 477,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after buying an additional 139,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

