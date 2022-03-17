Oatly Group AB Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 15.08.

Oatly Group stock opened at 5.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of 10.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 4.66 and a 1-year high of 29.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

