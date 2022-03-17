Oatly Group AB Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Oatly Group stock opened at 5.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of 10.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 4.66 and a 1-year high of 29.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
