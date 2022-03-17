OAX (OAX) Market Capitalization Hits $6.98 Million

OAX (OAX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. OAX has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $106,131.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0905 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

