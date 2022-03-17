OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $144.03

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $144.03 and last traded at $144.03, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.25.
About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)
OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OBIIF)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.