OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $144.03

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $144.03 and last traded at $144.03, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.25.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:OBIIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.78 million. Analysts anticipate that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

