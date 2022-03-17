Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Update

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OCDDY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 44,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,149. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $63.80.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.