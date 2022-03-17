Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Up 9.1%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.94 and last traded at $57.83. 1,451,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 32,339,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

