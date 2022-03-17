Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

OTV2 traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 95.50 ($1.24). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.17. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.08. Octopus Titan VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 81 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.43).

In other Octopus Titan VCT news, insider Jane O’Riordan bought 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £5,516.24 ($7,173.26).

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

