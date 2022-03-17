ODUWA (OWC) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

ODUWA (OWC) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. ODUWA has a market cap of $490,947.85 and approximately $11,828.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 69.7% lower against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,850.95 or 1.00136504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00069575 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00021686 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001821 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016856 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

