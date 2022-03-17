Odyssey (OCN) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Odyssey (OCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $46,608.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003558 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

