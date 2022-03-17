Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 4.84 and last traded at 4.83. Approximately 16,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 671,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.40.

OPAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is 4.18.

Offerpad ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Offerpad will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. LL Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the fourth quarter worth about $641,600,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $8,720,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Offerpad by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $6,664,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad during the fourth quarter worth about $3,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

