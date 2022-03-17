Oikos Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $67,333.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oikos has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.67 or 0.06865827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,860.63 or 0.99919771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00040903 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

