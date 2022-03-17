Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.44. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 39,208 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

