OKCash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,405.00 (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, OKCash has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $828,839.41 and $2,405.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,855.70 or 1.00142360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00069300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00021633 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016941 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,560,852 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.