Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells $437,045.36 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ OKTA traded up $5.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.12. 1,830,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.03. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.
Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Okta (OKTA)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.