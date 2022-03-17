Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells $437,045.36 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $5.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.12. 1,830,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.03. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,716,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.