Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Sells $307,369.20 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,173. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $287.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Okta by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after buying an additional 247,672 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

