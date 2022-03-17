Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $320.20.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $323.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $225.61 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.65 and its 200-day moving average is $320.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

