Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.01. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 620 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $131.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 36.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Point Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.