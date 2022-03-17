Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.01. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 620 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $131.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.93.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.
Old Point Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPOF)
Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Point Financial (OPOF)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.