OMG Network Market Capitalization Tops $572.31 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $572.31 million and approximately $90.52 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00010061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00220325 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

