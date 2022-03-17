Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $3.50 on Exchanges

Omni (OMNI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $405.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00008578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.49 or 0.00270770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,327 coins and its circulating supply is 563,011 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

