OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) COO Gisela Paulsen Purchases 16,500 Shares

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) COO Gisela Paulsen bought 16,500 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OncoCyte stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 670,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,939. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte Co. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 110,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 141.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 1,565.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 106.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 70,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

OCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

