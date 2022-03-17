OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target Cut to $1.80

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.10 to $1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Shares of OCX traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,939. The company has a market cap of $123.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cavan M. Redmond purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 70,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 127.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 215,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 153,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

