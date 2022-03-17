Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 711,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 345,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 92.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 253,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 233,727 shares during the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 25,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

