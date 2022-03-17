One Stop Systems (OSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect One Stop Systems to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OSS opened at $3.81 on Thursday. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 85,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

About One Stop Systems (Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.