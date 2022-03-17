OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $520.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.63.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $247,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 9.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 80.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

