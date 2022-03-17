OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 211,939 shares.The stock last traded at $13.16 and had previously closed at $13.01.

OSPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $528.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.63.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $247,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

