Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.70

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.70 and traded as low as $65.93. Onex shares last traded at $65.93, with a volume of 119 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONEXF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Onex from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.03%.

About Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

