Open Governance Token (OPEN) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $113,822.42 and $30,209.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00035484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00105227 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

