Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ (OPNT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

OPNT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.52 million, a P/E ratio of 502.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $32,258.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,388 shares of company stock valued at $149,142 over the last 90 days. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.